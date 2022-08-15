What got into the Capri Sun that affected taste and caused a recall of 5,700 cases?

When KraftHeinz looked into why some customers had a problem with the taste of their Capri Sun, the solution turned out to be cleaning solution and a not-food-in-your-food recall of 5,760 cases.

KraftHeinz’s recall announcement explained that “ diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.”

All of the cases contain Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend with a best by date of June 25, 2023. The code on the carton is 25JUN2023W followed by 01, 02 or 03; then a four-digit number between 0733 and 1000; and CT1404.

On the individual pouches, same code start followed by 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, 10; a four-digit number between 0733 and 0900; and L01 through L12.

If you have these Capri Suns, return them to the store for a full refund. Or, throw them in the garbage.

If you have questions, want reimbursement or want to make double sure your Capri Sun pouches aren’t being recalled, call KraftHeinz at 800-289-8252, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,