ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What got into the Capri Sun that affected taste and caused a recall of 5,700 cases?

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

When KraftHeinz looked into why some customers had a problem with the taste of their Capri Sun, the solution turned out to be cleaning solution and a not-food-in-your-food recall of 5,760 cases.

KraftHeinz’s recall announcement explained that “ diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.”

READ MORE: One infant strangled to death, another bruised — and 2.2 million swings and rockers recalled

All of the cases contain Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend with a best by date of June 25, 2023. The code on the carton is 25JUN2023W followed by 01, 02 or 03; then a four-digit number between 0733 and 1000; and CT1404.

On the individual pouches, same code start followed by 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, 10; a four-digit number between 0733 and 0900; and L01 through L12.

If you have these Capri Suns, return them to the store for a full refund. Or, throw them in the garbage.

If you have questions, want reimbursement or want to make double sure your Capri Sun pouches aren’t being recalled, call KraftHeinz at 800-289-8252, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#The Capri Sun#Capri Suns
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy