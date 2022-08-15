Gamecocks award walk-on receiver with a scholarship. Watch the surprise announcement

South Carolina put redshirt sophomore receiver Payton Mangrum on scholarship Monday. Here’s how coach Shane Beamer and the team broke the news to the 6-foot, 198-pounder from Greenville:

“Just continue to work and get better and improve on that one percent,” Beamer said in the video as he stressed dedication to practice and preparation. “That’s what Payton Mangrum continues to do.

“But one thing you will not continue to do, is pay for your education,” he added, as Mangrum’s teammates erupted with applause and immediately swarmed him with hugs.

Mangrum, who arrived at USC from Eastide High School in 2020, has played 14 games as a Gamecock, 13 of which came last season.

He caught a 44-yard touchdown in the team’s game against Tennessee in 2021 , his lone catch of the season, on a fake punt play. Mangrum played mostly on special teams last season.

He made the 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, as well as the 2020-21 First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Said wide receivers coach Justin Stepp via Twitter on Monday: “No one deserves this more. So proud of you PA! Love you @PaytonMangrum”