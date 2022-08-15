Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan
One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
Americajr.com
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Dive Bar Bucket List: How Many of These Lansing Dive Bars Have You Visited?
Dive Bars are a great place to hang out with friends and to grab a bite and some beverages. Before I quit drinking, I visited many local "dives" to have a great time. Although I don't drink anymore, I still like going to dive bars because of the vibe and the food.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
Two Michigan Residents are Suing Kroger for Not Smoking The Gouda
This cheesy lawsuit is no gouda for Kroger. Warning: I apologize in advance for all of the cheese puns you're about to consume. On August 13th a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against Kroger claiming they are deceiving their customers with the packaging of their smoked cheese. It's not the smoke cheese isn't smoked enough. The problem is that the gouda isn't actually smoked at all according to the lawsuit obtained by Legal Newsline,
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Five of Michigan’s Unsung and Unforgettable People
It's no problem remembering some of Michigan's celebrities - Burt Reynolds, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Steven Seagal, Gerald Ford, and many, many others who became actors, musicians, singers, or politicians. But what about the ones whose fame was fleeting? The ones that time seems to have swept under its rug?...
Lansing, MI
