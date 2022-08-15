ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan

One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
DETROIT, MI
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan

Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Two Michigan Residents are Suing Kroger for Not Smoking The Gouda

This cheesy lawsuit is no gouda for Kroger. Warning: I apologize in advance for all of the cheese puns you're about to consume. On August 13th a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against Kroger claiming they are deceiving their customers with the packaging of their smoked cheese. It's not the smoke cheese isn't smoked enough. The problem is that the gouda isn't actually smoked at all according to the lawsuit obtained by Legal Newsline,
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Five of Michigan’s Unsung and Unforgettable People

It's no problem remembering some of Michigan's celebrities - Burt Reynolds, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Steven Seagal, Gerald Ford, and many, many others who became actors, musicians, singers, or politicians. But what about the ones whose fame was fleeting? The ones that time seems to have swept under its rug?...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

