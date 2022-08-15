ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
1 in custody after barricade situation, shot fired in east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation developed at an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Henderson homeowners preparing to sue over damage from floodwaters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been five weeks since rushing flood waters took over the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson, causing significant damage to several homes along Rising Star Drive. “These cracks here were not here, and I feel like the water wanted to push through,” said Michelle Pierson,...
Small electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a small electrical fire that broke out Monday on the MSG Sphere, which remains under construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police contacted dispatch at about 1:56 p.m. after a police helicopter spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere, Clark County Fire Department's Warren Whitney said in a statement.
Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
