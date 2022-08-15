Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
news3lv.com
Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
news3lv.com
Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
news3lv.com
Staffing for Las Vegas elementary school crossing guards shored up, but are more needed?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As we kick off the second week of school for Clark County public school students, safety is top of mind for families, including in our parking lots and areas near our schools. Last week, News 3 did a story after spending the day with the...
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade situation, shot fired in east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation developed at an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Joe Brown Drive, Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash on Friday. It was reported around 5 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Investigators say a motorcyclist was hit and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is a developing...
news3lv.com
Two attacks on Las Vegas valley school bus drivers under investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is working with law enforcement to investigate two attacks on district bus drivers. The Clark County School District Police Department received a report of an assault on a bus driver the morning of Aug. 18, near Tonopah and Vegas drives.
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
news3lv.com
Henderson homeowners preparing to sue over damage from floodwaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been five weeks since rushing flood waters took over the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson, causing significant damage to several homes along Rising Star Drive. “These cracks here were not here, and I feel like the water wanted to push through,” said Michelle Pierson,...
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski celebrates retirement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A longtime Las Vegas public servant is celebrating his retirement. Tim Szymanski, who has served as the public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, received a celebratory banquet Wednesday. Szymanski has spent 51 years in service, 26 of which were in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
911 calls offer glimpse into chaotic panic at Las Vegas airport after loud noises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly released 911 calls are offering a glimpse into the panic that erupted at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, after a passenger making loud noises led people to mistakenly believe there was a shooting. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released about 22...
news3lv.com
Small electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a small electrical fire that broke out Monday on the MSG Sphere, which remains under construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police contacted dispatch at about 1:56 p.m. after a police helicopter spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere, Clark County Fire Department's Warren Whitney said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Man who died after swift water rescue in Las Vegas flood channel identified
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man who died after crews mounted a swift water rescue in a Las Vegas flood channel amid a storm last week has been identified. Kyle William Halligan, 64, died by accidental drowning, according to a Clark County spokesman. He was believed to be homeless.
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
news3lv.com
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
news3lv.com
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
