ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Elections
abc27.com

L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
abc27.com

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Democrats#Texas Open#Election State#Election Fraud#Democratic#Republicans#Paxton Lrb#Ag
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania drivers facing suspension offered second chance by PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Select Pennsylvania drivers facing a suspension due to an accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption. PennDOT says some drivers facing suspension have the opportunity to complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Accident on Pa. Turnpike westbound caused delays

(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound for hours during Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the accident was on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy