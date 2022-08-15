Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with...
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
PA Governor Race: Mastriano legal advisor ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Colorado on Tuesday ordered Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury that’s looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.
Test your knowledge: Aug. 19 weekly news quiz
How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!
L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
Pennsylvania AG: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by...
Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Penn Entertainment: No comment on Barstool buy beyond regulatory filing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Penn Entertainment spokesman declined to comment Thursday, beyond a regulatory filing Wednesday and previous comments by the company, about the company’s plans to fully acquire Barstool Sports — and didn’t reply to a request for comment about Barstool’s founder, David Portnoy.
Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville,...
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
Pennsylvania drivers facing suspension offered second chance by PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Select Pennsylvania drivers facing a suspension due to an accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption. PennDOT says some drivers facing suspension have the opportunity to complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School...
Accident on Pa. Turnpike westbound caused delays
(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound for hours during Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the accident was on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.
