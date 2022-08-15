Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
'Hire-a-Vet' connects Maine veterans in search of work with jobs
MAINE, Maine — More than 250 employers will be offering job opportunities Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center for the annual "Hire-A-Vet" campaign and job fair. The goal of this specific hiring event is for 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
mainebiz.biz
Effort to build plywood plant in Somerset County still needs funding
Maine has been in a building boom in the past several years, but among the products that have to be shipped in is plywood — which is used in nearly every type of structure, from houses to commercial buildings, as part of the roof and in the subflooring. In...
Mainers with diabetes to see insulin cost relief with Inflation Reduction Act
CANAAN, Maine — Nearly 30 million Americans have diabetes, 7 million requiring daily insulin. Rachel White was diagnosed with diabetes in January. She said she has experienced a wave of emotions with handling the new diagnosis over the past eight months. "It seems the common story is you're really...
WMTW
MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
Districts work to develop farm-to-table programs in schools across Maine
SACO, Maine — As students across Maine prepare to head back to the classroom after summer break, dozens of school and nutrition leaders are preparing to implement a new program to help students and their health. "The most nutritious foods we can feed our students are available, grown, raised,...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. — A hermit known as River Dave, whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave, has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is...
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit filed by Maine healthcare workers
MAINE, USA — A federal judge in Maine has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of healthcare workers against Gov. Janet Mills and the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The seven workers had argued that the mandate violated their First Amendment rights on religious grounds. But...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
wabi.tv
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?
According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
CLYNK depots in Southern Maine are filling up faster than expected this summer
If you’ve taken your bottles and cans to a local CLYNK recycling depot, you may have witnessed the depots are full or overflowing. “Throughout the summer right now we’ve been struggling with volume levels that we have never seen in the 17 years that CLYNK has been around,” Dan Kiley, CLYNK's director of brand delivery, said.
Maine's GOP Candidate For Governor Threatened To 'Deck' Democrat
Paul LePage, self-described “Trump before there was Trump," appeared to threaten a staffer who approached him.
WGME
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
