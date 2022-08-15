Read full article on original website
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on 'tight' QB battle for Michigan
Jim Harbaugh took the podium during fall camp Wednesday to address some questions. Including, is there a quarterback battle at Michigan?. Yes…if you read into the words of the head coach. The veteran Cade McNamara completed 210 of his 327 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2.576 yards and 15 touchdowns...
Wisconsin basketball to play in nonconference tournament in 2023, per report
Wisconsin basketball is gearing up for the 2022-23 season. This year, the Badgers will play a game at MLB’s American Family Field in Milwaukee and make a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. In 2023, Wisconsin will also be headed south for a nonconference tournament early...
College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'
Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 insider outlines potential moves for B1G if UCLA reverses course
Conference realignment rumors have never stopped this offseason, and another layer was added to the conversation Wednesday evening. Earlier Wednesday, the California Board of Regents met to discuss UCLA’s move to the B1G alongside USC. The Trojans as a private institution are not subject to the Regents. Following the...
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program
Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
11 B1G stars land on joint preseason All-America list compiled by CBS, 247 Sports
We are officially 10 days away from the start of college football. That also means we get to catch a glimpse of the 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America Team. As usual, the B1G is well represented with 11 selections. First-Team Offense. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio...
247Sports Recruiting Analyst impressed with Iowa’s Top-25 class for 2023
Kirk Ferentz and his Iowa program know how to develop mid-level talent by recruiting some of the most efficient players in the B1G. Iowa is currently a big surprise in the recruiting top 25 for the 2023 recruiting class as 247Sports has them ranked 25th in the nation and 4th in the B1G.
Jim Harbaugh reveals who's in the mix for 3rd RB spot
Most Michigan fans could probably tell you that Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will be the top 2 RBs in Ann Arbor this fall. Jim Harbaugh spoke about which backs are competing for the 3rd spot on the depth chart on Wednesday per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. The Wolverines are...
Penn State names team captains for the 2022 season
James Franklin has announced that the Penn State Nittany Lions will have six captains for the upcoming football season. Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have all been named Penn State’s 2022 captains.
Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska RB, provides unique name for versatile role with Huskers
Rahmir Johnson will be handling a different role for Nebraska this season. He’ll be taking on the role of a position he has dubbed the ‘wide back’. That’s what he’s calling it per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Johnson will be used as a RB/slot...
ESPN names Wisconsin's X factor entering 2022 season
Wisconsin enters 2022 coming off of 9 wins and a bowl victory last season. However, the Badgers are still searching for their first B1G West title since 2019 and are itching to get back to Indianapolis. When ESPN dropped its preseason power rankings, Wisconsin checked in at No. 18 ahead...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach shares latest on Tom Brady's status
Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Aug. 11. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked for the latest on Thursday. Bowles reiterated that Brady’s return would be after the Tennessee game on Saturday night in Nashville. ESPN’s Jenna Laine writes that Brady’s absence for “personal things” was pre-planned. Despite that, Bowles did not have a date for Brady’s return to the team.
Conference realignment rumors: B1G 'not done expanding' after historic media rights announcement
Conference realignment rumors are still flowing in the world of college football. 1 of the newest rumors is that the B1G is not done expanding according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Sources tell McMurphy that even after the B1G media right deal with NBC, FOX, and CBS the conference...
