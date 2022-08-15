ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener

Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides update on 'tight' QB battle for Michigan

Jim Harbaugh took the podium during fall camp Wednesday to address some questions. Including, is there a quarterback battle at Michigan?. Yes…if you read into the words of the head coach. The veteran Cade McNamara completed 210 of his 327 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2.576 yards and 15 touchdowns...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Bryce Young
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals who's in the mix for 3rd RB spot

Most Michigan fans could probably tell you that Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will be the top 2 RBs in Ann Arbor this fall. Jim Harbaugh spoke about which backs are competing for the 3rd spot on the depth chart on Wednesday per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. The Wolverines are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State names team captains for the 2022 season

James Franklin has announced that the Penn State Nittany Lions will have six captains for the upcoming football season. Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have all been named Penn State’s 2022 captains.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Wisconsin's X factor entering 2022 season

Wisconsin enters 2022 coming off of 9 wins and a bowl victory last season. However, the Badgers are still searching for their first B1G West title since 2019 and are itching to get back to Indianapolis. When ESPN dropped its preseason power rankings, Wisconsin checked in at No. 18 ahead...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach shares latest on Tom Brady's status

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Aug. 11. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked for the latest on Thursday. Bowles reiterated that Brady’s return would be after the Tennessee game on Saturday night in Nashville. ESPN’s Jenna Laine writes that Brady’s absence for “personal things” was pre-planned. Despite that, Bowles did not have a date for Brady’s return to the team.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy