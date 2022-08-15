Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Crack cocaine sentence nets Peoria man 87 months in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison - followed by four years of supervised release - for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. At the sentencing hearing for Assante Bangmon, 31, of the 1300 block of North Bourland Street,...
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Brewer guilty of triple murder
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - A jury took less than three hours to find Clifford Brewer guilty of all six counts of first-degree murder in the Christmas 2019 deaths of his wife, son and their family friend. The jury received the case Tuesday after the defense and prosecution wrapped...
States attorney looking for more victims of Peoria ‘serial rapist’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault. “Yesterday, the Peoria Grand Jury indicted a serial rapist who has preyed upon women in the Peoria area for two decades,” a State’s Attorney press release stated.
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
Clifford Brewer found guilty in 2019 triple homicide
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Livingston County man has been found guilty of three 2019 murders Tuesday. Clifford Brewer has been found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder, two each for the deaths of his wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker on Christmas Day 2019.
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Man struck by vehicle, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested by Peoria Police on gun charges after police say he was struck by a vehicle - a vehicle hit by his own gunfire. Police say Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, fired a weapon in the area of 2700 West Trewyn and a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire - which then struck him.
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Peoria Police hope photos will help solve weekend armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are hoping the release of two photos will lead to an arrest in an armed robbery that happened late Sunday morning. Witnesses told police a male suspect walked into a building in the 3000 block of North Dries Lane near West Margaret Avenue about 11:35 a.m.
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
Peoria County Sheriff says it’s peak time for car thefts, burglaries
BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said many Peoria County residents are leaving their cars unlocked and unprotected. There have been a recent string of burglaries and thefts have hit the village of Bellevue in Peoria County. Officers said it’s a crime of opportunity and repetition with county deputies responding...
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
