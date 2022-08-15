PSP says man pointed gun at driver, kids on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident on I-80 that involved a gun being pointed at five people in a car, including two children. They say the suspect is on the loose.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 6:00 p.m., a man pointed a gun at a Chevrolet Cruze along Interstate 80 westbound in Valley Township.Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop
PSP states the suspect’s car is described as an older black Honda CRV being driven by a white man believed to be in his 30’s, wearing a black shirt.
The ages of the five victims inside the car range from 7-50 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
