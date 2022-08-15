ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP says man pointed gun at driver, kids on I-80

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident on I-80 that involved a gun being pointed at five people in a car, including two children. They say the suspect is on the loose.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 6:00 p.m., a man pointed a gun at a Chevrolet Cruze along Interstate 80 westbound in Valley Township.

PSP states the suspect’s car is described as an older black Honda CRV being driven by a white man believed to be in his 30’s, wearing a black shirt.

The ages of the five victims inside the car range from 7-50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

