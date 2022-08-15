ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxbNB_0hI29fpO00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to the northbound lanes in the 800 block of North 5th Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. According to police, 26-year-old Garrett Long, of Harrisonburg, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, ran off the road and hit a pole.

According to Richmond Police, Long died from his injuries at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Victim of deadly weekend Gilpin Court shooting identified as Richmond 18-year-old

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

