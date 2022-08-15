BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police investigating a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark. It happened Friday at 9:55 p.m. Police said at least one gunshot victim is at UVM Medical Center. They believe that person transported himself to the hospital or someone else took him there. Officers also had to rescue another person who tried getting away from gunfire. Police said that person dove into the lake behind the Moran Plant.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO