informnny.com
Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County
MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Burlington waterfront skatepark
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police investigating a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark. It happened Friday at 9:55 p.m. Police said at least one gunshot victim is at UVM Medical Center. They believe that person transported himself to the hospital or someone else took him there. Officers also had to rescue another person who tried getting away from gunfire. Police said that person dove into the lake behind the Moran Plant.
nyspnews.com
Chazy women arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 18, 2022, SP Plattsburgh arrested Paige C. Handy, 28, of West Chazy, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Chazy determined Handy had stolen merchandise valued at $360.77. Handy was arrested and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. She was released...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest
BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
Bystander injured in Burlington police shooting tweets, ‘I’m very lucky to be alive’
A Twitter thread posted Thursday afternoon shows what the bystander described as a bullethole in a car windshield and the path of a bullet fired by a Burlington police officer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bystander injured in Burlington police shooting tweets, ‘I’m very lucky to be alive’.
nyspnews.com
Domestic dispute in Franklin County results in numerous charges
On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Dereck J. LaClair, 47 of Brushton, NY for Criminal obstruction of breathing, assault 3rd, and criminal mischief 4th. On August 17, 2002, at approximately 4:58 p.m., Troopers out of SP Malone responded to a domestic dispute on County Route 5 in the town of Moira. An investigation revealed LaClair became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to physical abuse. LaClair chocked, physically abused, and took victim’s cell phone preventing the victim from calling 911.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Gabriels man for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree
On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Chad A. Quinn, 46 of Gabriels, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd-Disobey Court Order. On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 30, in the town of Malone for a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed Quinn became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to damaged property. Quinn struck the vehicle screen, causing it shatter while the victim was driving. The victim stopped and exited the vehicle to contact law enforcement.
mychamplainvalley.com
At least one shot at waterfront skatepark
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
suncommunitynews.com
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud
MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
mynbc5.com
Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
mynbc5.com
Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
WCAX
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when...
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested Thursday in Florida. He had been released several months ago from the federal prison in West Virginia where Bulger was beaten to death in 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.
suncommunitynews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation
LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
