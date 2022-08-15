ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

informnny.com

Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
MOIRA, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Burlington waterfront skatepark

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police investigating a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark. It happened Friday at 9:55 p.m. Police said at least one gunshot victim is at UVM Medical Center. They believe that person transported himself to the hospital or someone else took him there. Officers also had to rescue another person who tried getting away from gunfire. Police said that person dove into the lake behind the Moran Plant.
BURLINGTON, VT
nyspnews.com

Chazy women arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 18, 2022, SP Plattsburgh arrested Paige C. Handy, 28, of West Chazy, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Chazy determined Handy had stolen merchandise valued at $360.77. Handy was arrested and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. She was released...
CHAZY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest

BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
BETHEL, VT
nyspnews.com

Domestic dispute in Franklin County results in numerous charges

On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Dereck J. LaClair, 47 of Brushton, NY for Criminal obstruction of breathing, assault 3rd, and criminal mischief 4th. On August 17, 2002, at approximately 4:58 p.m., Troopers out of SP Malone responded to a domestic dispute on County Route 5 in the town of Moira. An investigation revealed LaClair became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to physical abuse. LaClair chocked, physically abused, and took victim’s cell phone preventing the victim from calling 911.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Gabriels man for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree

On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Chad A. Quinn, 46 of Gabriels, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd-Disobey Court Order. On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 30, in the town of Malone for a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed Quinn became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to damaged property. Quinn struck the vehicle screen, causing it shatter while the victim was driving. The victim stopped and exited the vehicle to contact law enforcement.
GABRIELS, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

At least one shot at waterfront skatepark

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud

MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
MINEVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest

PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation

LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

