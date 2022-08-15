ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay 'Hasn't Determined' if Rams' Rookie RB Kyren Williams Will Play in Preseason

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
 4 days ago

McVay offered an update on the status of Williams playing in the preseason.

Anytime a promising rookie gets hurt before they can see real game action, whether that be preseason or regular season, it's an unfortunate situation. While you never want to deal with an injury, for the Los Angeles Rams' the injury of rookie running back Kyren Williams comes at a position where they have depth.

Williams, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is likely to start the season as the Rams' third-string running back. However, when he sees live action for the first time in the NFL is still to be determined, as he works his way back from a broken foot suffered during OTAs which placed him on the PUP.

As he continues to work his way back, having recently been activated and participating in practice again, Williams' status for the Rams' remaining preseason games is uncertain. Sean McVay acknowledged that they aren't sure if Williams will take a snap during the preseason.

“I’m not sure about that,” McVay said of Williams playing in the preseason. “He’s done a really good job. He’s basically been a full participant with the way we’ve practiced as of late."

"I think that’s gonna be predicated on some of the health of the other situations, but I have not determined that yet."

Despite being the likely third running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., Williams showed plenty of reasons for the Rams to draft him at Notre Dame. In his final season, he rushed for 1,002 and 14 touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

"This guy’s gonna be a really good player for us," McVay said. "Whether he plays in the next two preseason games, not 100% sure. But he’s gonna have really heavy workloads at practice and I expect him to be a guy that’s gonna help us this year.”

When Williams makes his NFL debut, he will likely serve as a threat in the passing game out of the backfield for the Rams. Whether that is in preseason action or the Rams hold off until the regular season rolls around, however, is still to be determined.

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

