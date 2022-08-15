My six-year-old asked my mom to give her a special blue manicure for last week in order to celebrate the biggest date in her calendar aside from the beginning of horse camp and the first day of school: the return of Bluey. She would have waited in line for it if there had been a line to wait in. One of the only things she and her younger sister can agree to watch together, the spritely Australian series (produced by the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, airing on Disney+ over here) about a lovable family of blue heelers is on constant loop in our house, so the premiere of the long-awaited third season was a big deal for them. Is it weird to say it was also a little bit of a big deal for me?

