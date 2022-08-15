Read full article on original website
Slate
Bodies Bodies Bodies
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Bodies Bodies Bodies. Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and Slate writer Nadira Goffe spoil A24’s latest murder mystery, directed by Halina Reijn. Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore. Read another Slate review here. Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Linda Evangelista Got Candid About Photo Retouching And Using Face Tape, A Year After Alleging That A Fat-Freezing Procedure Left Her "Brutally Disfigured"
"It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me — without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking."
Slate
Dear Prudence Uncensored: “B+ for Effort”
This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Paola de Varona discuss a Prudie letter: “B+ for Effort”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: So! Was I too mean to this person? I re-read the question and he (I am going to assume it is a he) asked if he was being selfish at the end and I felt kinda bad.
Slate
Culture Gabfest “A Podcast Takes a Lot of Work!” Edition
This week, Julia and OUKFOP and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, June Thomas, steer the ship with a rotating panel of guests as Dana and Steve take a break. First, Julia and June are joined by Slate’s Editorial Assistant and Production Assistant for Gabfest, Nadira Goffe, to discuss A24’s new Gen-Z slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s Editor-in-Chief, Hillary Frey, to discuss the new female-led adolescent ‘80s sci-fi series Paper Girls. Finally, the panel is joined by former Slate lawyer (now at many places, including The Cornell Law First Amendment Clinic) Ava Lubell to discuss the current lawsuit between Netflix and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and the legalities surrounding fan art.
Slate
Malcolm Gladwell Says Workers Should Go to the Office. Have You Seen His?
For all the crap he’s taken lately for his views on working in an office, Malcolm Gladwell probably wishes he’d stayed in bed. Two weeks ago, the New York Post jabbed at the writer by surfacing some remarks Gladwell made on a business podcast in July. “It’s not in your best interest to work from home,” the Tipping Point author said during his appearance on The Diary of a CEO. “We want you to join our team, and if you’re not here, it’s really hard to do that.” Gladwell took exception to people who are content “sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom” and said it’s difficult to “feel necessary” when you’re not in the office: “If we don’t feel like we’re part of something important, what’s the point? If it’s just a paycheck, then it’s like, what have you reduced your life to?”
Slate
Why TV’s Best Kids Show Is Also Its Best Show About Parents
My six-year-old asked my mom to give her a special blue manicure for last week in order to celebrate the biggest date in her calendar aside from the beginning of horse camp and the first day of school: the return of Bluey. She would have waited in line for it if there had been a line to wait in. One of the only things she and her younger sister can agree to watch together, the spritely Australian series (produced by the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, airing on Disney+ over here) about a lovable family of blue heelers is on constant loop in our house, so the premiere of the long-awaited third season was a big deal for them. Is it weird to say it was also a little bit of a big deal for me?
Slate
Best Friend, Terrible Advice
Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York–based licensed clinical social worker who has worked as a therapist and clinical supervisor in a variety of settings, including shelters, residential group homes, and outpatient clinics. Lavery and Duffy take on two letters. First, from someone who needs their bestie to...
