Nashville, TN

Local Nonprofit Helping Athletes Of All Abilities Play Golf

Golfers and all athletes come with different strengths and talents and they also come with their own unique abilities. That’s why one local nonprofit in Lake Havasu City is including players of all abilities to learn to play golf and other sports. Adaptive Golf and Other Sports of Lake...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

London Bridge Days parade entry open￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 51st anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake”. Break out...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
knau.org

Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman

Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mesquite Local News

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
MESQUITE, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lee Williams students tackle a major trash eyesore

KINGMAN – A few girls from Lee Williams High School are just as sick at seeing all the trash near Walmart as the rest of us. They decided to do something about it, and weren’t even court-ordered to be there. For the last few months, Portia Koebke, Kalee...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

County fair pre-sale tickets available￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange

KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant money...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Drowned man identified as BHC transient

BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

One killed in BHC rollover￼

BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Victims of head-on crash identified￼

KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

LHC woman killed in crash￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Safeway roof partially collapses

KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions

BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Man found dead at Topock Marina

TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
TOPOCK, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Two killed in head-on collision

KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
KINGMAN, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.

Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
kmyu.tv

Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ

