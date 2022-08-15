Read full article on original website
riverscenemagazine.com
Local Nonprofit Helping Athletes Of All Abilities Play Golf
Golfers and all athletes come with different strengths and talents and they also come with their own unique abilities. That’s why one local nonprofit in Lake Havasu City is including players of all abilities to learn to play golf and other sports. Adaptive Golf and Other Sports of Lake...
thestandardnewspaper.online
London Bridge Days parade entry open￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 51st anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake”. Break out...
knau.org
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
California man faces human smuggling charges after traffic stop in Arizona
A California man who had been deported faces eight felony counts of human smuggling after deputies stopped his vehicle on U.S. Highway 95, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lee Williams students tackle a major trash eyesore
KINGMAN – A few girls from Lee Williams High School are just as sick at seeing all the trash near Walmart as the rest of us. They decided to do something about it, and weren’t even court-ordered to be there. For the last few months, Portia Koebke, Kalee...
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mohave Daily News
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant money...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two killed in head-on collision
KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
kmyu.tv
Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
