Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools encourages parents to sign students up for free, reduced lunch, as universal access ends
Stanly County Schools is encouraging eligible parents to sign up online for free and reduced lunch for their children as soon as possible for the upcoming school year. The district has been busy processing applications over the past several weeks and has sent out around 4,500 letters to families who have applied, the majority of whom get accepted into the free and reduced lunch program, and families who were automatically included because their children attend schools where breakfast and lunch is served at no cost, according to Stanly County Schools Child Nutrition Director Makayla Mabry.
How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
Stanly News & Press
Partners in Learning mints special education partnership with Stanly Community College
SALISBURY — Students in Stanly County will be crossing over to Rowan County for education opportunities at a local child care center. Stanly Community College and Partners in Learning have signed off on an agreement that will include clinical experience in Rowan County for a special education certificate offered by the college.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Arts Council announces artists support grants
The Stanly County Arts Council announces that applications for the Artist Support Grants (ASG) are now available to artists living in Region 12, which includes Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties. Artists may download the application at https://stanlycountyartscouncil.org as well as learn more about this funding opportunity for...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 15, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Caroline Elizabeth Brown (W F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Breaking And Or Entering (f), F (F), at Cabarrus Co, Albemarle, on 08/15/2022. Dasheem Lawrence Hobbs (B M, 30) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F), at 930 Old Charlotte Rd, Albemarle,...
Officials: Gun found in student’s backpack on first day at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER, S.C. — A gun was found in an eighth-grade student’s backpack on the first day of school at South Middle School in Lancaster County, according to school officials. Deputies said another student saw a pistol and a loaded magazine in the student’s bag and reported it to...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 9-15, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following:. Devonte Eugene Scott (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Felony Larceny (F), 4) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 5) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 6) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 7) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 8) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 9) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 10) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 11) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 12) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 409 Coggins Av, Albemarle, on 8/9/2022.
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
