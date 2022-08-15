ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools encourages parents to sign students up for free, reduced lunch, as universal access ends

Stanly County Schools is encouraging eligible parents to sign up online for free and reduced lunch for their children as soon as possible for the upcoming school year. The district has been busy processing applications over the past several weeks and has sent out around 4,500 letters to families who have applied, the majority of whom get accepted into the free and reduced lunch program, and families who were automatically included because their children attend schools where breakfast and lunch is served at no cost, according to Stanly County Schools Child Nutrition Director Makayla Mabry.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Arts Council announces artists support grants

The Stanly County Arts Council announces that applications for the Artist Support Grants (ASG) are now available to artists living in Region 12, which includes Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties. Artists may download the application at https://stanlycountyartscouncil.org as well as learn more about this funding opportunity for...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
County
Stanly County, NC
Albemarle, NC
Government
Stanly County, NC
Government
WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train

This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 15, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Caroline Elizabeth Brown (W F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Breaking And Or Entering (f), F (F), at Cabarrus Co, Albemarle, on 08/15/2022. Dasheem Lawrence Hobbs (B M, 30) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F), at 930 Old Charlotte Rd, Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff's Reports – Aug. 9-15, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following:. Devonte Eugene Scott (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Felony Larceny (F), 4) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 5) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 6) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 7) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 8) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 9) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 10) Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal-f (F), 11) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 12) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 409 Coggins Av, Albemarle, on 8/9/2022.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Body found at Rockingham motel

ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 2 North Carolina detention officers hospitalized after being attacked by inmate

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.  The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m.  A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell after suspecting […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

