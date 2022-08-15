Stanly County Schools is encouraging eligible parents to sign up online for free and reduced lunch for their children as soon as possible for the upcoming school year. The district has been busy processing applications over the past several weeks and has sent out around 4,500 letters to families who have applied, the majority of whom get accepted into the free and reduced lunch program, and families who were automatically included because their children attend schools where breakfast and lunch is served at no cost, according to Stanly County Schools Child Nutrition Director Makayla Mabry.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO