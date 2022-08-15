Read full article on original website
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
Georgia Governor Tries to Dodge Trump Election Probe Subpoena
Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to avoid testifying about Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, calling the subpoena “its own mechanism of election interference.”
Rudy Giuliani testifies for 6 hours before Fulton County grand jury in election probe, sources say
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will not testify Thursday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election. On Wednesday, the governor filed a motion asking a judge to delay his testimony, and court sources told Channel 2 that will push back Kemp’s testimony -- at least for now.
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announces some Georgians to get extra $350 check
More checks could soon be coming your way. Gov. Brian Kemp announced some of Georgia's most vulnerable residents are getting another $350.
fox40jackson.com
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator
ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
Georgia man tied to Miami officer death had extensive criminal history, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died from injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Detective Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers...
‘Must not become desensitized to the tragedy’: U.S. traffic deaths reach highest point in 20 years
The ongoing crisis on America’s roadways is growing worse and worse, with early estimates from the federal government showing that motor vehicle deaths during the first three months of the year have reached their highest point in 20 years. On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released...
Former police chief for Cobb, Clayton counties appointed head of GBI
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he has appointed a new director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael "Mike" Register will soon lead the GBI pending his approval by the Board of Public Safety. Register will take over for outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who has...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia consumers warned of solar power offers
ATLANTA – Georgians are being warned to be aware of ads from rooftop solar marketers that are misleading with false promises. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by the solar marketers.
claytoncrescent.org
Attorneys in Hill trial turn in wish lists
Federal prosecutors and the defense team for Sheriff Victor Hill have submitted motions in limine, asking the judge to declare certain lines of questioning off limits before Hill’s criminal trial scheduled for October 12. Hill is charged with violating four pretrial detainees’ rights under color of law by allegedly...
Raw oysters linked to 2 Florida deaths: Reports
Two Florida men died after contracting bacterial infections from eating oysters, reports said. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported said one man ate at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale before becoming sickened by vibrio vulnificus, which can be present in raw or undercooked seafood. The restaurant’s manager said the...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
CBS 46
Activists concerned over APD’s use of ‘Civil Arrest’ in social media post
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans seen taking the law into their own hands. A group of men chasing down someone accused of stealing car parts, surrounding him until police arrived. And those citizens were commended by Atlanta Police on social media. But it wasn’t just this incident with a suspected...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
newyorkbeacon.com
Atlanta’s Image As Black Mecca Challenged by Facts of Infamous 1906 Race Massacre | VIDEOs
*ATLANTA — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the...
