ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Attorneys#Sen Lindsey Graham#Election Fraud#County Superior Court
valdostatoday.com

Georgia consumers warned of solar power offers

ATLANTA – Georgians are being warned to be aware of ads from rooftop solar marketers that are misleading with false promises. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by the solar marketers.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Attorneys in Hill trial turn in wish lists

Federal prosecutors and the defense team for Sheriff Victor Hill have submitted motions in limine, asking the judge to declare certain lines of questioning off limits before Hill’s criminal trial scheduled for October 12. Hill is charged with violating four pretrial detainees’ rights under color of law by allegedly...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy