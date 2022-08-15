Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
Closing rumors are just rumors. Landmark, businesses staying open during sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Landmark Recreation Center plans to stay open during its sale. The business says they are in strong financial condition and they have virtually no outstanding debt. The 11 businesses inside the recreation center will also continue to offer the many services the community has...
High housing demand trickling down to rental properties in McLean County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For a landlord, the current rental market is a boon. There’s plenty of demand to go around, but the problem comes in finding the supply to fit a prospective renter’s needs. “You’ll post [properties] online or put signs up in the yard...
Fiala Brothers brewery opens after three years of construction, COVID-19 challenges
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Years in the making, Uptown Normal’s newest brewery and beer hall is now open to the public. Fiala Brothers initially proposed the idea three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues delayed construction and drove up the costs. one of the brothers behind the project said they are excited to have made it to opening day.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
Blackberry Smoke to Perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater
Blackberry Smoke from Atlanta, GA will make a stop on their current tour in Peoria on November 17th in the Civic Center Theater. Tickets are on-sale this Friday morning at 10am, but if you’re a 97.3 River Country Club member, you can use your points to enter to win a pair.
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
Peoria Civic Center still waiting for $25 million in state grant funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Millions of dollars of improvements are needed for capital improvements at the Peoria Civic Center, but the money already approved in Springfield still hasn’t arrived three years later. It’s about $25 million in state grand money, approved in the state’s 2019 capital spending plan,...
12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL
This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets. Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Leah Marlene returning to Normal to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium
Normal native Leah Marlene will return to her hometown on Aug. 27 to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium. Presented by The Corn Crib and NTL Productions, Marlene will be joined by special guests Maddie Poppe and Fritz Hager. Marlene placed third in last season's 'American Idol' and performed in...
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
One of the Most Haunted Places in Illinois Has Reopened For Your Touring Pleasure
Before I start, I want to admit I am 100 percent too much of a wimp to go on a legit haunted tour, but I know for many others this might be a dream come true. If you happen to be one of those 'others', I think you will get chills over what I am about to share with you.
Normal Police Department holds annual blood drive
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is helping those who need the gift of life. The annual “Battle of the Badge” Blood Drive was hosted Thursday by the Normal Police Department at the Hyatt Place in Normal. Aside from trying to donate as much blood...
Take a ride to Lil’ Beaver for beer and burgers (and other stuff, too)
Lil’ Beaver, the Bloomington brewery and restaurant, offers a really nice menu of beer and a solid food menu. I was recently there on a Saturday afternoon and had a flight ($10) and some lunch. In addition to the four delicious beers, I also had/shared a burger with onion rings ($11), some fried pickles ($8) and the churro doughnuts ($5). Was I very full and incapacitated the rest of the afternoon? Yes, yes, I was. But it was worth it. The double smash patty burger was perfect, and both the onion rings and fried pickles were well seasoned and crispy. The churro doughnuts were two cake doughnuts with delicious cinnamon and sugar (and a dusting of powdered sugar).
