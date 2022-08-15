ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

⚽️ Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Ohio State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their season opener on Thursday night 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park. A goal in the 69th minute by Ohio State’s Emma Seers was the difference. After 45 minutes the teams remained even at 0-0. Both teams had a...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚽️ Kansas Soccer Opens 28th Season Against Ohio State Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team begins its 28th season in program history on Thursday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The first 250 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a schedule magnet. The Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard Dates Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard, which will take place at Henry T’s in Lawrence. The first of the four shows is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Live from Henry T’s, Hawk Talk airs from...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

Other rain chances expected for Kansas City this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday was a nice day with some heavy morning rain and comfortable afternoon temperatures!. That ate into the monthly and yearly precipitation deficits by quite a bit. Before Tuesday, we were down 1.59″ at KCI. Totals from the rest of the area:. We have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog: It's a big weather change

Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain & storms develop through the day with the stronger thunderstorms most likely after 2 p.m. Front and rain move south of the area Saturday morning bringing some great conditions for weekend plans. Staying mostly dry and comfortable through the majority of next...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

