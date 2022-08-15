Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Ohio State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their season opener on Thursday night 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park. A goal in the 69th minute by Ohio State’s Emma Seers was the difference. After 45 minutes the teams remained even at 0-0. Both teams had a...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Soccer Opens 28th Season Against Ohio State Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team begins its 28th season in program history on Thursday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The first 250 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a schedule magnet. The Jayhawks...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard Dates Announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard, which will take place at Henry T’s in Lawrence. The first of the four shows is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Live from Henry T’s, Hawk Talk airs from...
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
fox4kc.com
Other rain chances expected for Kansas City this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday was a nice day with some heavy morning rain and comfortable afternoon temperatures!. That ate into the monthly and yearly precipitation deficits by quite a bit. Before Tuesday, we were down 1.59″ at KCI. Totals from the rest of the area:. We have...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: It's a big weather change
Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
hppr.org
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
KAKE TV
Coaches save 17-year-old baseball player's life with CPR after he collapsed during practice
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC) - A Blue Valley High School junior is headed back to class Wednesday and thankful to be alive. Just two weeks ago he collapsed at baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old Davis Dwight was at Mac N Seitz for hitting practice with Coach Nikolaus Crouch. “It’s...
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on Northland location
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on a Northland location near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway, hopes to open in 2023.
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
kshb.com
Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
kshb.com
Strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain & storms develop through the day with the stronger thunderstorms most likely after 2 p.m. Front and rain move south of the area Saturday morning bringing some great conditions for weekend plans. Staying mostly dry and comfortable through the majority of next...
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
A retired military pilot who graduated from the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN program speaks with KSHB 41 News about the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the upcoming KC Air Show.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
