ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage

DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made. Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water Crisis#Water Systems#Urban Construction
WNEM

Replica of flagship docks in Bay City

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
BAY CITY, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Value City Furniture opens in Saginaw Co.

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Saginaw’s ARPA funding recommendation report released

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The funding recommendation report for the allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Saginaw has been released by the city’s ARPA Advisory Committee. The ARPA Advisory Committee began meeting in March to plan and discuss the allocation of the ARPA funds. “The advice...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy