Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
WNEM
GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage
DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made. Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
Water main break damage worse than initially thought, Metro Detroit Boil Water Advisory now expected to last 3 weeks
A Boil Water Advisory impacting more than 130,000 people across seven Metro Detroit communities is going to last a week longer than initially expected, Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
WNEM
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
WNEM
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
WNEM
Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
WNEM
Value City Furniture opens in Saginaw Co.
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
WNEM
Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.
UpNorthLive.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Boil water advisory in SE Michigan after water main break
Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
WNEM
Saginaw’s ARPA funding recommendation report released
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The funding recommendation report for the allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Saginaw has been released by the city’s ARPA Advisory Committee. The ARPA Advisory Committee began meeting in March to plan and discuss the allocation of the ARPA funds. “The advice...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
abc12.com
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
Comments / 0