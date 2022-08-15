Plane crash into Arizona lake kills 2 after pilot reports engine issue, officials say

At least two people were killed after a plane crashed into an Arizona lake, officials said.

A single-engine plane with seven people on board crashed into Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Shortly before the crash, the pilot reported an engine issue on the Cessna 207.

Two people were killed in the crash, and five others were injured.

At least three people have serious injuries from the crash, according to the FAA. Two have minor injuries.

The identities of the two who died have not been released.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA told McClatchy News in an email. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.”

Lake Powell stretches from Arizona into Utah. It’s part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

