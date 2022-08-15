Read full article on original website
WIBW
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A middle school science teacher in Concordia has been ousted by a unanimous USD 333 Board of Education after he and another board member got in a heated exchange over the poisoning of a campus butterfly garden. Concordia KNCK reports that the Concordia Public Schools USD...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
2022 Youth In Action grant applications available
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is excited to announce the first annual Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant. The Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant Program is a competitive application for area middle and high school groups, with awards up to $1,000. This funding opportunity is for programs and...
Persons using SNAP benefits can enter Feast on the Fe raffle
Persons using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at a Salina farmers market also will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Feast on the Fe dinner. With the price starting at $50 per ticket, individuals receiving SNAP benefits are generally unable to attend due to cost. That will change this year for three lucky individuals, thanks to a raffle announced by the Local Food Works Foundation, organizers of the popular annual Feast on the Fe dinner.
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene
DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
KWCH.com
Sale barn in Salina celebrates 100th birthday for woman still raising and selling cattle
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 100 years old, Ethel Diehl spends most of her time working. It’s what she prefers to do as she still carries a passion for raising and selling cattle. In Salina Thursday, Aug. 18, to sell some of her cattle, Diel was treated to a birthday celebration.
Wamego police searching for missing girl
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
Meahl determined to finish Appalachian Trail despite setback and recounts first 1,00 miles
After contracting two tick-borne diseases, Jeff Meahl, 68 years old of Enterprise, had to return home from his attempt at hiking the entire 2,193 mile Appalachian Trail. Meahl was able to hike 1,025 miles before returning home a couple of weeks ago. He plans on finishing his hike in parts, but for now he is recovering at his home.
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
Rein and Roller Weeks graduate from Kansas Emerging Leadership
After five months, Brandon Rein, city commissioner, and Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, have graduated from Leadership Kansas’ Kansas Emerging Leadership program. The program enrolls individuals who are between the ages of 20 and 30 to teach them the knowledge and tools to lead in the future.
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
Kansas deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home
A Kansas deputy injured in a bison attack earlier this month is recovering at home.
WIBW
No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
