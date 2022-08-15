ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

2022 Youth In Action grant applications available

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is excited to announce the first annual Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant. The Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant Program is a competitive application for area middle and high school groups, with awards up to $1,000. This funding opportunity is for programs and...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Persons using SNAP benefits can enter Feast on the Fe raffle

Persons using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at a Salina farmers market also will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Feast on the Fe dinner. With the price starting at $50 per ticket, individuals receiving SNAP benefits are generally unable to attend due to cost. That will change this year for three lucky individuals, thanks to a raffle announced by the Local Food Works Foundation, organizers of the popular annual Feast on the Fe dinner.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Abilene, KS
Education
Abilene, KS
Sports
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend Post

Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police searching for missing girl

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
WAMEGO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Ams#Abilene Middle School
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six

The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
RILEY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
SALINA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy