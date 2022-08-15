Read full article on original website
Related
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
KUOW
Displacement is a big problem in Seattle. Subsidized apartments help, but only somewhat
Seattle must, by state law, make room for newcomers to live. But that growth is pushing people out, especially Black and immigrant families. Some people are trying to help ease displacement in Seattle by organizing communities and chasing grants, in order to build subsidized affordable apartments. But critics warn that...
nbc16.com
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUOW
Children in stolen vehicles account for most of 2022’s Amber Alerts, WA officials say
The Washington State Patrol has noticed a considerable spike in car thefts, and that is spilling over into cases of abducted children — cars are being stolen with kids inside and that accounts for most of this year's Amber Alerts. So far this year, car thefts in Washington state...
KUOW
Crisis in our 'health care continuum': Today So Far
Harborview Medical Center is at 130% capacity. Why?. A new energy source for this Snohomish County PUD. Get ready for some more high temps coming our way. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 18, 2022. Am I the only one who thinks it's a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: How one contrived ‘equity’ complaint sent Seattle Fire scrambling to ban phrase
One Seattle man shamed an entire city department with a contrived complaint of racism. It prompted the Seattle Fire Department to ban the phrase “brown out.” The incident highlights how local leaders are so terrified of perceived social justice and race extremists, that they’re willing to embarrass themselves to appear woke.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
Woman Killed After Light Rail Train Strikes Her In Seattle
Officials say they found the woman trapped between the train and platform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Even with Vision Zero, traffic fatalities remain high in Seattle
In 2015, Seattle vowed to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. Making progress towards that goal has been elusive. In Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Erica Bush, one of the leaders of Duwamish Valley Safe Streets and an urban designer, is pointing out the different uses of East Marginal Way.
KOMO News
Seattle police ask for help to identify suspect in brutal apartment elevator attack
SEATTLE — It has almost been three months since a woman was viciously attacked in an elevator at her Central District apartment and police are asking for your help to identify the suspect. Seattle police say the suspect entered the apartment lobby at 9:48 p.m. May 30, went into...
Families at West Seattle apartment complex displaced after water main break
SEATTLE — Six units at a West Seattle apartment complex were evacuated and families displaced after a water main break on Monday evening. Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street to get the water main break under control. Crews turned off the...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Police release body camera video of search for Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspects
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police released body camera video on Monday showing the intense search for some armed robbers who held up a pot shop in Lynnwood last month. Snohomish County deputies said last month that the Euphorium marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects at around 9 p.m. on July 21.
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
Comments / 0