ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KUOW

Crisis in our 'health care continuum': Today So Far

Harborview Medical Center is at 130% capacity. Why?. A new energy source for this Snohomish County PUD. Get ready for some more high temps coming our way. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 18, 2022. Am I the only one who thinks it's a...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle City#Seattle Police#West Seattle#Violent Crime#Spd#The Seattle Times
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUOW

Even with Vision Zero, traffic fatalities remain high in Seattle

In 2015, Seattle vowed to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. Making progress towards that goal has been elusive. In Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Erica Bush, one of the leaders of Duwamish Valley Safe Streets and an urban designer, is pointing out the different uses of East Marginal Way.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
kentreporter.com

Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy