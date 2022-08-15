Read full article on original website
KTVZ
U of O archeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead before Highway 97 project begins
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead in northern Bend is part of an extensive archeological dig underway this week as part of the North Highway 97 realignment project. The project will shift the highway to the east, onto the property of the Nels and Lillian Anderson...
KTVZ
ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end
The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project
With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Restaurant at Southeast Third Street and Wilson Avenue, the site of a road project, the city is giving away restaurant equipment and other items declared surplus this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project appeared first on KTVZ.
ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97
Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon firefighter, twin brother die in plane crash; Bend Fire announces public procession details
A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother, Mark, near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. Update: Bend Fire & Rescue says a procession for...
KTVZ
Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite
A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Electrical fire at IHOP blamed for Bend power outage that affected thousands
An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday. The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage. More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end...
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
KTVZ
Dogs and Lagers: A new festival for Bend
Crux Fermentation Project is hosting the Dogs and Lagers Fest on Friday, August 26 from 2-8 p.m.. Everyone is invited to bring their pups and enjoy food, music and beer! Dogs get some treats too!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Will some Bend vacation rentals convert to worker housing if fewer allowed?
A proposal to reduce the density of short-term vacation rental units inside Bend City limits is raising eyebrows of supporters and opponents. The Bend Planning Commission is considering changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where short-term rentals can be permitted within city limits. The proposed changes...
KTVZ
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Wade, a senior dog who loves walks
Wade is a Rottweiler mix who found his way to Redmond's Brightside Animal Shelter as a stray. Although his exact age is unknown, we do know that he loves walks and has been super friendly to everyone he meets.
KTVZ
Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling set to retire; Michael Womer named new chief
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After four years at the Sunriver Police Department, and over 34 years in law enforcement, Police Chief Cory Darling is retiring at the end of August. “Being the chief of Sunriver was a great way to wrap up a career. I have accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish in Sunriver, and now it’s time to turn it over to the next generation of law enforcement executives,” said Darling.
kbnd.com
More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
