If not for Jesus, we'd keep doing 7 things God hates

In Proverbs 6:17-19, Solomon lists seven things the Lord hates. Solomon goes so far as to say these seven things are detestable to God: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

The expression, “haughty eyes,” is a poetic way to say arrogant pride. God detests arrogant pride. Why does God abhor this character trait? Because arrogant pride goes before a fall. (See Proverbs 16:18.) God does not want His children “falling.” He made the only way for us to escape. When we turn to Jesus in the free pardon of sin, we are not merely forgiven; Christ Jesus also affords us the ability to walk in humility.

A lying tongue is next on the list. According to Revelation 21:8, liars will find themselves in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur. Thanks to Christ Jesus, we can know forgiveness, and He can replace our aptitude “to lie” with a new heart that shares the truth of what Jesus has done for us.

Next, the proverb states God detests “hands that shed innocent blood.” Scripture (Matthew 5:21 and 1 John 3:15) says if we hate someone, it is as if we have shed innocent blood. God does not want Christians to hate other people. God has given us His Holy Spirit. According to Galatians 5:22-23, when we genuinely submit to His Holy Spirit’s leading, in the place of hatred, He will provide patience, kindness and generosity.

The proverb goes on to say God also finds detestable “a heart that devises wicked schemes.” God made the way for you to overcome an evil heart. Only through belief in His Son, Jesus, can we find the hope of a new heart. (See Ezekiel 36:26.)

Next, Solomon lists “feet that are quick to rush into evil” as characteristics God loathes. Jesus can change our feet from “quick to rush into evil” to “feet quick to rush with the good news message.” (See Ephesians 6:15.)

We have already considered a lying tongue, but the proverb also says God abhors “a false witness who pours out lies.” According to Exodus 20:16, the ninth commandment states, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Not only are Christians encouraged to speak differently (see Hebrews 13:15), but the Christian is promised that when they are slandered, those who revile their good behavior in Christ may be put to shame. (See 1 Peter 3:16.)

Finally, this wisdom statement says that God hates “a person who stirs up conflict in the community.” When we know Christ in the free pardon of sin, Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 6:11 that we have been washed, sanctified and justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God. We go from being a people who desire to stir up conflict, to a people who desire to love and forgive like Christ.

If not for Christ, we would be enslaved to the character traits that God detests. The good news is that God has made the only way, through Jesus, for us to find salvation from such enslavement and to be free to live a life in Him that pleases God.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.