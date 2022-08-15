Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"
The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Since 82" Has Surfaced in University Blue
Continues to expand its ever-growing lineup of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe and the sportswear giant has been releasing a slew of new colorways to celebrate the occassion. Adding to its existing repertoire of Air Force 1 Lows, the “Since...
sneakernews.com
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Appears In Golden Wheat Colors
As the Nike Air Max Scorpion continues to find its footing, the eye-catching, ultra-cushioned silhouette keeps emerging in new styles. The latest?: A fall-friendly wheat-colored pair for women. Flyknit construction across the upper indulge in a muted gold tone that couples well with the yellowish plump Air Max unit underfoot....
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon
More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
hypebeast.com
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Neapolitan" Is Unveiled
The “Neapolitan” motif is one that is occasionally showcased on sportswear sneakers. In the past, we’ve seen it land on models like the Air Jordan 3 as well as the Air Force 1 Low in more recent memory, and now. is set to broaden its horizons by...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
First Look: Kyrie Irving Wears Nike Kyrie 9
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving debuted what could be his last signature sneaker with Nike.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Gives the Gel-Lyte III OG a "Wisteria" Makeover
While trends often swing the release quantity of silhouettes from year to year,. and the Gel-Lyte III have not wavered in its steady flow. The classic model continues to serve as the canvas for collaborations such as this year’s Sneaker Freaker x atmos and Sneaker Politics pairs. Now, ASICS is preparing to launch a “Wisteria” themed Gel-Lyte III OG. Drawing inspiration from the Wisteria tree which symbolizes long-life and immortality, ASICS has outfitted this pair to represent the tree’s vibrant color palette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Jade Ash" Coming Soon: First Look
Over the last decade or so, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has proven itself to be one of the best sneakers on the market. It is a Yeezy that Kanye keeps going back to, and throughout the last couple of years specifically, we have been subjected to a whole host of new colorways. While a new colorway hasn't been revealed in quite some time, it looks like that has changed with the arrival of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Jade Ash."
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at JJJJound's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14
Collaborative juggernaut JJJJound welcomes into its roster of partnerships with its take on the GEL-KAYANO 14, and now Hypebeast has got its hands on the “White/Black” pair ahead of the sneaker’s global debut. While the pair has been teased and seen in some detail before, it’s only...
