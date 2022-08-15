ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

DeMarcco Hellams Shares Thoughts about the Secondary Heading into His Final Season

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

The senior from Washington, D.C. had much to say about the Crimson Tide's secondary.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams prepares for his senior season, there's one factor he says is unique to this year's Crimson Tide defense.

"Depth," Hellams said during Monday's press conference. "We have a lot of guys who run multiple positions, a lot of guys who are learning. So I feel like we have a lot of depth in the secondary this year."

Hellams had a lot of positive things to say regarding the defense so far in camp, including his initial impression of freshman defensive back Jake Pope.

"Jake comes in with a great attitude," Hellams said. "He sits beside me in film, he always has his notebook and is taking notes. He's just eager to learn."

While there are a group of new faces in the Crimson Tide defense, Hellams is accompanied by safety Jordan Battle, who also returned for his senior season. The two have developed a strong connection during their four years in Tuscaloosa, something that is not lost on the Washington, D.C. native.

"We've been together since I first got on campus," Hellams said. "Just being back there, me and him, we're very comfortable with each other. Sometimes, we'll know what the other person's doing just by looking at each other."

Hellams believes that the 2022 season is an opportunity for both himself and Battle to grow as players. Both players are leaders in the secondary, and Hellams takes pride in relaying the championship standard to his peers.

"I know what it takes to be a national champion," Hellams said. "I know what it takes day in and day out at Alabama. And I just wanna make sure that before I leave here that I pass on the tradition down to the younger guys about what the Bama standard is."

