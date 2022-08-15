ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supremo Taco To Close Memorial Drive Restaurant August 23 With Plans To Reopen Next-Door

By Caleb J. Spivak
 4 days ago

Supremo Taco is closing its doors, at 701 Memorial Dr., come August 23, 2022 , the restaurant this week announced on Facebook. “But don’t trip: it’s not goodbye. It’s see you later!,” according to the social media post.

Ownership writes that Supremo Taco has “outgrown our current building, and with three years under our belt, it’s the perfect time to bow out and expound on the vision we always had for Supremo!” After they travel the world “to find las vibras mas ricas to bring to el nuevo y mejorado Supremo,” Supremo taco will open in the space “immediately behind us, and plan to return the party back to Atlanta this coming winter!”

It’s unclear which space Supremo Taco will reopen in or when exactly this winter as reps for the restaurant on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re gonna party one last time on Tuesday the 23rd (those details to come — bring your A-game), but until then it’s business as usual,” according to the social media post. “Slide thru, grab a bite, say your final peace to the shop while you can, and tip our crew extra fat!”

Supremo Taco first debuted in 2019 serving mostly tacos — al pastor, black bean, carne asada, and more — alongside a fried quesadilla, a cheese dip, and beverages include agua fresca and Mexican Coke. Sister eatery Pollo Supremo remains open for business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkTsg_0hI27uJz00
Photo: Official


GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
