This document has a comment period that ends in 44 days. (10/03/2022) Submit a formal comment. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Interior. Request for interest and comments. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issues this RFI to assess interest in, and to invite public comment on, possible commercial wind energy leasing on the Gulf of Maine OCS. BOEM will consider information received in response to this RFI to determine whether to schedule a competitive lease sale or to issue a noncompetitive lease for any portion of the area described in this RFI (RFI Area). Those interested in leasing within the RFI Area for a commercial wind energy project should provide detailed and specific information described in the section of this RFI entitled “Required Information for Indication of Commercial Interest.” BOEM also invites all interested and potentially affected parties to comment and provide information—including information on environmental issues and concerns—that may be useful in the consideration of the RFI Area for commercial wind energy leases. Developers and those interested in providing public comments and information regarding site conditions, resources, and multiple uses in close proximity to, or within, the RFI Area should provide information requested in the section of this RFI entitled “Requested Information from Interested or Affected Parties.” BOEM will process the information received in response to this RFI to determine if there is competitive interest to develop renewable energy on the OCS, understand ocean uses, identify conflicts, and deconflict, as appropriate. See the section of this RFI entitled “BOEM's Planning and Leasing Process.”

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO