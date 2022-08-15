Read full article on original website
Related
federalregister.gov
Air Plan Approval; New Mexico; Clean Air Act Requirements for Nonattainment New Source Review Permitting for the 2015 8-Hour Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards
This document has a comment period that ends in 30 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Pursuant to the Federal Clean Air Act (CAA or the Act), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to approve revisions to the New Mexico State Implementation Plan (SIP) submitted by the State of New Mexico on August 10, 2021, that update the New Mexico Nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR) permitting program for the 2015 8-hour ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).
federalregister.gov
South Carolina; New Stationary Sources; Supplemental Delegation of Authority
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) On September 23, 2021, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC or State agency) requested to change its delegation mechanism from “adopt-by-reference” to “automatic” for delegation of New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) under our regulations. The purpose of the State agency request for approval of the “automatic” delegation mechanism is to facilitate consistency with the State agency's “automatic” delegation mechanism for implementation and enforcement of National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants rules. With this NSPS delegation mechanism in place, once a new or revised rule is promulgated by EPA, delegation of authority from EPA to the State agency Start Printed Page 50953 will become effective on the date the rule is promulgated. No further State requests for delegation will be necessary. Likewise, no further Federal Register notices will be published. EPA reserves the right to implement the federal NSPS directly and continues to retain concurrent enforcement authority. EPA is providing notice that it approved SCDHEC's request on January 17, 2022.
federalregister.gov
Request for Interest (RFI) in Commercial Leasing for Wind Energy Development on the Gulf of Maine Outer Continental Shelf (OCS)
This document has a comment period that ends in 44 days. (10/03/2022) Submit a formal comment. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Interior. Request for interest and comments. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issues this RFI to assess interest in, and to invite public comment on, possible commercial wind energy leasing on the Gulf of Maine OCS. BOEM will consider information received in response to this RFI to determine whether to schedule a competitive lease sale or to issue a noncompetitive lease for any portion of the area described in this RFI (RFI Area). Those interested in leasing within the RFI Area for a commercial wind energy project should provide detailed and specific information described in the section of this RFI entitled “Required Information for Indication of Commercial Interest.” BOEM also invites all interested and potentially affected parties to comment and provide information—including information on environmental issues and concerns—that may be useful in the consideration of the RFI Area for commercial wind energy leases. Developers and those interested in providing public comments and information regarding site conditions, resources, and multiple uses in close proximity to, or within, the RFI Area should provide information requested in the section of this RFI entitled “Requested Information from Interested or Affected Parties.” BOEM will process the information received in response to this RFI to determine if there is competitive interest to develop renewable energy on the OCS, understand ocean uses, identify conflicts, and deconflict, as appropriate. See the section of this RFI entitled “BOEM's Planning and Leasing Process.”
federalregister.gov
Agenda and Notice of Public Meetings of the South Dakota Advisory Committee
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Announcement of public web briefings. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission), and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), that the South Dakota State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will convene briefings on the following Mondays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT: September 12, September 26, and October 17, 2022. The purpose of the briefings is to hear from invited presenters on the topic of voting rights and voter access in South Dakota.
Comments / 0