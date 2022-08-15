ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 3

ZXOfficianado
2d ago

Who says if you do go the Russian troops don't take you out of your office and put you on the frontline firing at Ukrainians with your typewriter.

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian World#Ukrainian#Defense Ministry#Russians#Kremlin
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry

Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy