ZXOfficianado
2d ago
Who says if you do go the Russian troops don't take you out of your office and put you on the frontline firing at Ukrainians with your typewriter.
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump
It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
Why Putin's Bridge Has Become Ukraine's Top Target
Ukraine has vowed to destroy the famed Kerch crossing, linking Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
My country, Ukraine, has a proposal for the west – and it could make the whole world safer | Andriy Yermak
A legally binding security guarantee from our allies would make a huge difference, says Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.
People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
A three-week drive around Ukraine's front lines taught me this: The tide of the war is unlikely to turn any time soon
There are many observations to be made about Ukraine. But on a recent road trip, one sticks out -- just how vast the country is.
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry
Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
