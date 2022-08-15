FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has unveiled this upcoming season’s women’s basketball league schedule, as announced on Wednesday. Conference play is set to tipoff on Thursday, Dec. 29, as the Hogs will open against LSU at Bud Walton Arena. Eight of the 14 teams in the league, including Arkansas, earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, while 11 teams played in postseason tournaments.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO