Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MSU Football’s Favorite East Lansing Restaurant Will Surprise You
I was on TikTok when I saw that one of my girlfriends had sent me one. When I was about to hit play, I was super curious, because right off the bat, before I even played the video, I saw that it came from Michigan State University Football's TikTok, and she's a diehard Michigan fan.
Spectacular Michigan Sunrises and Sunsets Happen in August
Is there anything more beautiful then sunrises and sunsets in Michigan? It's one of the most spectacular sights you will ever see in your lifetime. Personally speaking, there are two places in Michigan where I like to go to see the sunset. One of those places is in Mackinaw City...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan
One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
I’m always surprised how many people say fall is their favorite season, but it is a beautiful time of year, especially in Michigan. I personally think Michigan offers some of the best fall colors in the entire U.S., and now there’s proof that the Mitten is a great place to see vibrant fall colors. I’m already seeing a few leaves changing colors, and while it’s beautiful, I have to admit I wasn’t very happy to see the changing leaves, since it means summer is winding down. I’m not ready for it to end.
Dive Bar Bucket List: How Many of These Lansing Dive Bars Have You Visited?
Dive Bars are a great place to hang out with friends and to grab a bite and some beverages. Before I quit drinking, I visited many local "dives" to have a great time. Although I don't drink anymore, I still like going to dive bars because of the vibe and the food.
Ludington Michigan Has Over 300 registered Golf Carts
Can you imagine what Lansing would be like if we had registered golf carts? I think this would be a great idea. Who doesn't love riding around in a battery operated golf cart?. Here's what's really cool, Ludington here in Michigan actually has over 300 registered golf carts. I should know because I saw many of them when I was in Ludington during my vacation last month.
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves
As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
