I’m always surprised how many people say fall is their favorite season, but it is a beautiful time of year, especially in Michigan. I personally think Michigan offers some of the best fall colors in the entire U.S., and now there’s proof that the Mitten is a great place to see vibrant fall colors. I’m already seeing a few leaves changing colors, and while it’s beautiful, I have to admit I wasn’t very happy to see the changing leaves, since it means summer is winding down. I’m not ready for it to end.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO