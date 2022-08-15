ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: four, twenty-five) (four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 16, Year: 59. (Month: eleven; Day: sixteen; Year: fifty-nine) Pick 3.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: five; Day: twelve; Year: eighty-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
'What does he have to lose?' — Blood challenges Pillen to debate

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood on Wednesday challenged Republican nominee Jim Pillen to "step up to the plate and do his job as a candidate for a statewide office" by participating in forums or debates with her in order to inform voters. "It's unconscionable that any candidate would refuse interviews,...
