WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy,...
WMTW
Officers involved in shootings routinely return to work before completion of AG investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Currently in Maine, at least 21 police shootings remain under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. 8 Investigates found at least 13 of 30 officers named in open investigations returned to normal duties before the completion of a review by the AG's office. Open...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial. Troopers testified seeing a man wearing...
DOJ, defense rest after Mainer charged in Capitol riot sees third day in court
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The third day in Kyle Fitzsimons’ trial wrapped up like it did the prior two days, with more proceedings left to complete. Court adjourned for the day Thursday evening after the prosecution and defense rested their cases. After a brief recess, the judge said closing arguments would be heard Friday morning.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit filed by Maine healthcare workers
MAINE, USA — A federal judge in Maine has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of healthcare workers against Gov. Janet Mills and the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The seven workers had argued that the mandate violated their First Amendment rights on religious grounds. But...
Presque Isle man gets four years for meth trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to four years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Aroostook County, officials say. A news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine on Tuesday states Conner Clark, 25, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.
newscentermaine.com
Maine man awaiting new trial released from jail
Akers was arrested and charged for murder associated with a 2016 incident resulting in the death of his neighbor. However, the conviction was overturned last year.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
wagmtv.com
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
wgan.com
FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Drug Trafficking
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Conner Clark was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
