Maine State

New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Houlton, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Castle Hill, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Presque Isle, ME
Presque Isle man gets four years for meth trafficking

BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to four years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Aroostook County, officials say. A news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine on Tuesday states Conner Clark, 25, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
MAINE STATE
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
Public Safety
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Drug Trafficking

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Conner Clark was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
