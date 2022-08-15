Read full article on original website
swark.today
2022 Prescott Fall Festival & Trade Days sponsorship deadline August 17
From the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce:. Tomorrow is the deadline to have your Fall Festival Sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the Festival shirts and other print materials!. If you would like to be a 2022 Festival Sponsor, please contact Jamie at...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
swark.today
Hope Tourism Commission contracts with CJRW for promotions work, hears report on Watermelon Festival, Pocket Park
At the August regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission, moved a week back because of the Watermelon Festival, members voted late Tuesday afternoon to contract with CJRW Advertising for a package of services promoting the area, reviewed budget numbers and heard a report from the Fair Park superintendent on the progress of the Pocket Park and on the success of the Watermelon Festival.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
swark.today
Non-church fundraisers mostly did well at 46th Watermelon Festival
Local civic organizations in Hope for the most part reported favorably on their fundraising efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The Kiwanis Club’s president Jodi Perkins, whose group held a Barbecue Chicken Dinner Friday evening, reported the only shortfall among secular fundraisers this year as the Kiwanis members served 252 meals, down from 313 last year. Perkins said the club will be having its annual pancake supper September 9.
swark.today
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Shares Ticket Link for September 10 Event
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association launched their online ticket sales yesterday for the upcoming concert at Klipsch Auditorium. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, KHMA will welcome former Governor Mike Huckabee and the Capitol Offense Band in concert from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the auditorium. General Admission tickets are...
swark.today
HWL Labor Day Closure
The HWL office will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the payment kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
arkadelphian.com
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
KSLA
School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
swark.today
Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose
Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
swark.today
Leslie Trammel
Mr. Leslie A. Trammel, Jr. Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5,...
KNOE TV8
Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Single parents in Arkansas can now apply for a scholarship through the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) to help make their education possible in the spring 2023 semester. The scholarship of up to $1,200 is awarded to eligible single parents who live in Arkansas...
swark.today
Watch Prescott City Council: New appointments of Parks Director and Parks Commission
The Prescott City Council met last night for their August meeting. The full meeting can be watched in the video above, but here are a few highlights. In her report, Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan introduced a new officer, Mae McKinnon, and gave her a warm welcome. EDO Director Mary...
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KSLA
Bowie County voters now able to vote at any county polling location
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County can now get out and vote - anywhere (in the county). The application for Bowie County’s participation in countywide voting was approved by the Texas secretary of state in July. The county received the word of approval Friday, Aug. 12.
swarkansasnews.com
The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving
In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
