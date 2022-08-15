ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, AR

swark.today

2022 Prescott Fall Festival & Trade Days sponsorship deadline August 17

From the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce:. Tomorrow is the deadline to have your Fall Festival Sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the Festival shirts and other print materials!. If you would like to be a 2022 Festival Sponsor, please contact Jamie at...
PRESCOTT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
swark.today

Hope Tourism Commission contracts with CJRW for promotions work, hears report on Watermelon Festival, Pocket Park

At the August regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission, moved a week back because of the Watermelon Festival, members voted late Tuesday afternoon to contract with CJRW Advertising for a package of services promoting the area, reviewed budget numbers and heard a report from the Fair Park superintendent on the progress of the Pocket Park and on the success of the Watermelon Festival.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Non-church fundraisers mostly did well at 46th Watermelon Festival

Local civic organizations in Hope for the most part reported favorably on their fundraising efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The Kiwanis Club’s president Jodi Perkins, whose group held a Barbecue Chicken Dinner Friday evening, reported the only shortfall among secular fundraisers this year as the Kiwanis members served 252 meals, down from 313 last year. Perkins said the club will be having its annual pancake supper September 9.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Shares Ticket Link for September 10 Event

Klipsch Heritage Museum Association launched their online ticket sales yesterday for the upcoming concert at Klipsch Auditorium. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, KHMA will welcome former Governor Mike Huckabee and the Capitol Offense Band in concert from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the auditorium. General Admission tickets are...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

HWL Labor Day Closure

The HWL office will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the payment kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park

The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KSLA

School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose

Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
swark.today

Leslie Trammel

Mr. Leslie A. Trammel, Jr. Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KNOE TV8

Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Single parents in Arkansas can now apply for a scholarship through the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) to help make their education possible in the spring 2023 semester. The scholarship of up to $1,200 is awarded to eligible single parents who live in Arkansas...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
swarkansasnews.com

The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving

In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
NASHVILLE, AR

