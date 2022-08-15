Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
The cigarette regulation loophole that disproportionately costs Black lives
In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. For decades, tobacco companies have relied heavily on menthol flavoring — a chemical additive...
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
These Counties Are Considered Among the Richest in the U.S.
The median household income (MHI) reveals a lot about a location and the people living in it. The higher the MHI is in a county or state, the more likely it is for people to incur higher costs for housing and essential items like food and gas. Article continues below...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Environmental groups sue U.S. over Puerto Rico dredging plan in San Juan Bay
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S government, accusing it of endangering wildlife and humans as it prepares to dredge and expand Puerto Rico’s biggest bay to accommodate massive tankers that will serve a new liquid natural gas terminal.
Workers Suffer, Die While Awaiting Better Heat-Safety Rules, Advocates Say
Establishing federal standards to protect workers from heat-related health threats is a matter of life and death for rural workers, according to advocates and lawmakers who are pushing for regulatory changes. Agricultural workers are more likely to suffer heat-related deaths or injuries, said Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns with...
The Inflation Reduction Act promises thousands of new oil leases. Drillers might not want them.
The U.S. Senate passed the largest climate action bill in American history on Sunday, clearing the path for hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy and other climate-related measures (in addition to billions for other Democratic Party priorities). But because the so-called Inflation Reduction Act bears the imprint of swing-vote Senator Joe Manchin, it also includes numerous provisions that support oil and gas producers.
'Defund the police' movement leaves some places without protection
Residents in small cities and towns across the United States are suffering from the unintended consequences of the "defund the police" movement.
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers
In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
In the heart of coal country, U.S. climate bill could push up green shoots
Aug 12 (Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Delaware
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Coal: a long-lasting source of energy in U.S.
Coal is the primary form of energy used in the United States. The fossil fuel accounts for one-third of the nation’s total energy production. It is the source of 50 percent of the electricity generated nationwide. It is by far the most abundant American energy source, accounting for 90...
The spending bill will cut emissions, but marginalized groups feel they were sold out
The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest ever investment to tackle climate change. But there are signs that it could reinforce existing environmental inequalities.
CNBC
California lawmakers float legislation to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
Proposed legislation circulating among California lawmakers supports keeping Diablo Canyon open beyond its previously scheduled expiration deadline. That's a sharp change in tune from even a year ago when the fate for Diablo Canyon's closure was all but sealed. But there are still lots of political and logistical challenges in...
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
An appeals court said two climate change lawsuits against the oil industry should be heard in state court. Oil companies have been fighting such cases on jurisdictional grounds for years and losing.
Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
Climate, healthcare package becomes law
This story was originally published by DTN/The Progressive Farmer through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill focusing on climate change and health care that includes significant spending for USDA conservation and rural renewable energy programs.
