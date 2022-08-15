ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Rockets Open 2022 Season with a 2-2 Tie at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team opened its 2022 season with a 2-2 tie at Dayton on Thursday night. First-half goals by redshirt sophomore Sissy Novak and graduate student Ashton Cassel gave Toledo a 2-1 halftime lead, but the Flyers scored the only goal of the second half to earn the tie.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Otis, Rethman, Chesum Named Captains for 2022 Season

TOLEDO, Ohio – Seniors Mathew Chesum and Jake Rethman, along with junior Benjamin Otis, will serve as the team captains for the 2022 Toledo men's cross country team, associate head cross country and track & field coach Nick Stenuf announced today. "This year it was hard and obvious at...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Open 2022 Season with Two Road Games

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team opens its 2022 season with a pair of road contests this week. The Rockets will play at Dayton on Thursday evening before crossing state borders to play Big Ten foe Illinois in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday afternoon. Thursday, August 18. at...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Toledo, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Senior Day#University Of Toledo#Purdue Fort Wayne#Free#Utoledo
thevillagereporter.com

180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Tues., Aug. 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in...
SANDUSKY, OH
peakofohio.com

Findlay man arrested for assault

A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
PERRYSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy