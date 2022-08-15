Read full article on original website
Metro News
College-going rate dips again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
Metro News
Two more administrators depart the Department of Education
A personnel wheel keeps spinning at the state Department of Education, where two longtime administrators are leaving. Jan Barth, the assistant superintendent, and Heather Hutchens, the general counsel, are leaving effective Sept. 9, the education department announced today. “The WVDE is grateful for the years of service and commitment of...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 8-19-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a 15-minute podcast from MetroNews, the Voice of West Virginia, getting you up to date on what’s happening across the Mountain State. Listen to Friday’s podcast here.
Metro News
Students head back to school in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superintendents in West Virginia’s K-12 schools say increasing student achievement, enhancing school safety and transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic are among their top priorities as students head back to class this week. The first day of school was Tuesday in Barbour, Braxton, Pocahontas and...
Metro News
Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
Metro News
Two new access points opened in the eastern panhandle
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Anglers in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia have two new access points in the region to help improve fishing on a couple of well known waters. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced completion of those access points on the Cacapon River at Capon Bridge and at Mount Storm Lake.
Metro News
Internal competition helps to keep Martinsburg as West Virginia’s premier program
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As Martinsburg begins pursuit of their tenth state championship and their sixth in a row for seasons that were completed, the Bulldogs are once again, deep, talented and experienced. Internal competition in practice can be credited for building players and the program. “A lot of weeks...
