Health Services

WFMY NEWS2

Judge reinstates North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated the abortion ban Wednesday. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Carolina had to address its...
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 playing Cash 5 online

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eric Newton of Winston-Salem turned his $1 into $110,000 after hitting the jackpot in the July 28 Cash 5 drawing. He bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Newton collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $78,000.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
