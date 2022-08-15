Read full article on original website
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s now illegal in North Carolina to have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The ban was reinstated Wednesday by a federal judge. The 20-week ban was unenforceable under the Roe v. Wade decision until it was overturned in June. Now, a federal judge ruled that it’s legal.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated the abortion ban Wednesday. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Carolina had to address its...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy was reinstated in North Carolina Wednesday. A federal judge made the call on a decades-old ban that was unenforceable under Roe v. Wade. For decades, North Carolina abortions were legal up to viability which is typically around...
