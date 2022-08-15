ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why

A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
UTICA, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily

The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A bridge emergency is developing Tuesday night in Pontiac with significant repairs needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic. Roadblocks are now in place along Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the bridge in such bad shape that all traffic is closed, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Eastbound Lone Pine Road remains closed in Bloomfield Twp.

Eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township is closed again today for gas utility repairs by Consumers Energy crews. County road commission officials say this closure is expected to last into the evening, after rush hour. Westbound Lone Pine Road will remain open to traffic but drivers can expect delays.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Businesses Make Changes To Keep Customers Safe Amid Boil Water Advisory In SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Work continues to fix the water main break that has more than 130,000 people in Southeast Michigan under a boil water advisory. Officials in the impacted areas have been distributing water to residents as they wait for confirmation their water is safe to drink. On Saturday, a leak was in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents. Since, crews have been on site to assess the damage, find out why it happened and move forward with creating a repair plan. The advisory remains in effect for the following areas: Village...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Traffic
The Oakland Press

GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use

As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Residents speak out on Harrison Pointe neighborhood issues

City manager, police state there’s no increase in calls there. A recent meeting of the Port Huron City Council had several residents standing up to speak during the public comments section of the agenda to share concerns about incidents in the Harrison Pointe neighborhood on the city’s south end.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’

The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
PORT HURON, MI

