(CBS DETROIT) – Work continues to fix the water main break that has more than 130,000 people in Southeast Michigan under a boil water advisory. Officials in the impacted areas have been distributing water to residents as they wait for confirmation their water is safe to drink. On Saturday, a leak was in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents. Since, crews have been on site to assess the damage, find out why it happened and move forward with creating a repair plan. The advisory remains in effect for the following areas: Village...

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO