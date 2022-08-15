Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why
A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
The Oakland Press
Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily
The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A bridge emergency is developing Tuesday night in Pontiac with significant repairs needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic. Roadblocks are now in place along Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the bridge in such bad shape that all traffic is closed, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
The Oakland Press
Eastbound Lone Pine Road remains closed in Bloomfield Twp.
Eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township is closed again today for gas utility repairs by Consumers Energy crews. County road commission officials say this closure is expected to last into the evening, after rush hour. Westbound Lone Pine Road will remain open to traffic but drivers can expect delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron awards $4.1 million in contracts for roadwork, boat launch repaving
The Port Huron City Council recently awarded two contracts valued at $3,821,021 for street repairs in the city. It also approved a nearly $350,000 contract to rebuild the parking lot at the 12th Street boat launch. Boddy Construction, based in the city, submitted the lowest of three bids to replace...
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues; residents told to not water grass
Communities impacted by water main break say they need more water, resources
The boil water advisory is affecting more than 100,000 people and now communities are calling on the state to step up and get their residents the resources they need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
Businesses Make Changes To Keep Customers Safe Amid Boil Water Advisory In SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) – Work continues to fix the water main break that has more than 130,000 people in Southeast Michigan under a boil water advisory. Officials in the impacted areas have been distributing water to residents as they wait for confirmation their water is safe to drink. On Saturday, a leak was in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents. Since, crews have been on site to assess the damage, find out why it happened and move forward with creating a repair plan. The advisory remains in effect for the following areas: Village...
Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
A Belleville rest area off I-94 has opened back up after crews contained and cleaned up a fuel spill overnight, officials said. Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation
It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off.
The Oakland Press
GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use
As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
GLWA boil water advisory now in 7 communities, water pressure restored
Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Residents speak out on Harrison Pointe neighborhood issues
City manager, police state there’s no increase in calls there. A recent meeting of the Port Huron City Council had several residents standing up to speak during the public comments section of the agenda to share concerns about incidents in the Harrison Pointe neighborhood on the city’s south end.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash at China Township intersection
CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old Clay Township man was killed and two other men were injured in a crash in China Township. The crash happened at 3:58 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) in the area of Puttygut Road and Wadhams Road in China Township. Police said a Chrysler...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’
The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
Comments / 0