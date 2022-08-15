Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
UH Freshman Terrance Arceneaux Gets Early National Love, NBA Future Talk — But This Four Star Just Wants to Win Big
Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics) Terrance Arceneaux will tell you that he learned how to be crazy competitive from his older brother Byron. The 6-foot-6 forward with the seemingly endless arms is major part of the highest-rated freshmen class that Kelvin Sampson has ever brought to the University of Houston. Arceneaux won two state titles at Beaumont United, hit two of the biggest shots a high school player could ever hit.
NCAA boss reveals 1 change Houston's 2023 Final Four will have compared to 2016 event
College football season hasn't started, and yet, Houston has college hoops' biggest event in mind, thanks to an NCAA leader visiting town this week.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings
The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
forwardtimes.com
HISD Annual Hall of Honor Banquet!!!
The Houston Independent School District (HISD) hosted its 2nd Annual Hall of Honor banquet this past Saturday, August 13th at Delmar Fieldhouse. The event was emceed by Fox 26 Sports Morning Show Sports Analyst Nate Griffin. The national anthem was sung by singer/songwriter, as well as Forward Times Business Manager, Chelsea “Lenora” White. God Bless America was sung by legendary public address announcer Rick Godfrey.
texashsfootball.com
Preview: Under New Leadership, Houston Madison Seeks Continued Development
New Houston Madison head coach Jason Davis knows what it takes to reach the biggest stage in Texas. After all, just last season, he was the Austin LBJ defensive coordinator as the Jaguars became the first Austin ISD school since 1973 to make it to a state title game. Now,...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City MMA fighter faces off with alligator
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An alligator and an MMA fighter faced off Tuesday morning, and we've got the video to prove it. "I’ve seen deer, coyotes, hogs. I’ve never seen an alligator out of the water," says Missouri City resident Mike Trinh. The alligator had clearly never seen...
Charges filed in former Atascocita HS basketball star's murder, sources tell ABC13
A gunman is still on the loose after Atascocita High School basketball star Greg Shead was shot and killed in the Hedwig Village area.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: New ERCOT CEO named, University of Houston student charged with arson, Missouri City man traps alligator
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. ERCOT has its first permanent CEO since last year’s deadly winter storm. And he is not from Texas. Pablo Vegas was named the power grid’s new leader during an emergency meeting...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Convicted killer Arthur Brown Jr to be executed in March 2023, judge says
Despite the execution date being set, family members said they wish it would've happened sooner and they still have to wait another year.
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
Houston Press
Cooking In The Booth And The Kitchen: Bun B's Trill Burgers Continues To Gain Fans
Correction 3 p.m.: Patsy Vivares and Benson Vivares are no longer associated with Trill Burgers and publicist Nick Scurfield should have been listed as one of the originators of the venture. Sitting on the corner of Edwards Street and Sawyer in a warehouse shopping complex is Sticky’s Chicken. The restaurant...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
