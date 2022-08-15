Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Attorney Receives 5-Year Sentence for Drug Money LaunderingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing
The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.
Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect
MLB.com reset the team's Top 30 prospects, which included new draft picks and players that are currently at the team's Arizona complex.
Accountability Finally Caught Rangers President Jon Daniels
After 17 years in charge of Rangers baseball, former president Jon Daniels can’t overcome the club’s shortcomings.
ESPN
Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
Texas Rangers: Top Chris Woodward replacements who can capitalize on talent
The Texas Rangers made a statement this week with the dismissal of manager Chris Woodward and then president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — that they are all in for the future. Jon Daniels, Texas Rangers president of baseball operations, said he dismissed Chris Woodward with an eye toward...
MLB・
Padres vs. Marlins recap: Struggling against a struggling team
The San Diego Padres lost two games in a three-game away series against the Miami Marlins. The Padres were looking to build off of their last two series’, which were both won by the Padres. Unfortunately, the Padres struggled for the most part in this series. In the first...
Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans
The former Texas team president released a statement addressing his dismissal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers Fall to Athletics Again
Sean Murphy had two home runs and Oakland pitching held the Rangers offense down for the second straight game.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0