WVNews
Ajayi adjusting to life as a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s football team features 10 new scholarship transfers from other four-year colleges this season, and all of them figure to play prominent roles for the Mountaineers in 2022. One of those is Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound fifth-year cornerback who comes to WVU after...
WVNews
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
WVNews
A worthy pathway
We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
