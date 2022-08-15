ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

No wine, coffee for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in Italy

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a few months of down time, the preseason is underway and the start of the regular season is just around the corner.

During that down time, Kansas City Chiefs head coach travelled across the Atlantic Ocean to Italy with his wife, Tammy.

According to Football Morning in America’s Peter King, Reid spoke to him about a conversation he had with an Italian local.

Patrick Mahomes stars in new Oakley ad with daughter Sterling

Local: What kind of wine do you like?
Reid: I don’t drink wine.

Local: Coffee – what about coffee?
Reid: I don’t drink coffee.

Football Morning in America

The shocked Italian then asked why the Super Bowl winning head coach would be in the country if not for those two delicacies, and Reid responded in a way only Big Red can.

Local: YOU DON’T LIKE WINE OR COFFEE – WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN ITALY?
Reid: I like to eat.

Football Morning in America

Reid can add this quote to his legendary list of food related sound bites that fans have come to love.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, Reid told NFL Hall of Famer and former NFL GameDay analyst Deon Sanders that he would be celebrating with a cheeseburger.

During the postseason, Reid compared winning the Lombardi Trophy to eating chocolate cake .

