ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DOT working to install solar panel arrays at sites in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta. The state estimates the projects will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by at least $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a release issued Wednesday by the MaineDOT.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Fort Kent, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
WPFO

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

VA Maine preparing for more enrollees under new toxic exposure law

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Maine is preparing for more enrollees in the coming years, thanks to a new law that President Joe Biden signed last week. The law, known as the PACT Act, expands eligibility for VA health care and other benefits to veterans with toxic exposures, as well as veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadian#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Maine State Library#French#The Acadian Archives
B98.5

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WMTW

MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Has It Ever Snowed in August in New Hampshire or Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out

Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy