Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Liz Cheney's Audio Shreds Harriet Hageman's Election Night Phone Message Claim
The Trump-backed Wyoming winner insisted on Fox News that Cheney left a "two-second message" that didn't concede the election, then hung up.
Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, judge rules
A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer.The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham filed a restraining order against county prosecutors hours after the Aug. 1 appeals court decision and following a request from attorneys...
