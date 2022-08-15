ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs sign RB Patrick Laird

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
Just a couple of days after facing the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing one of their former members.

Running back Patrick Laird has signed with the Bucs, the team announced Monday.

An undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019, Laird joins the Bucs after spending three seasons in Miami, appearing in 37 games over that stretch. He has 76 carries in his career for 244 yards and one rushing touchdown, as well as 36 receptions for 289 yards through the air.

Laird replaces Kenjon Barner, who was placed on injured reserve Monday.

