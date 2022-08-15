Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will head to the bench after starting the past two games. Rowdy Tellez will take back over on first base and bat third. Andrew McCutchen will be the Brewers' cleanup man, followed by Hunter Renfroe in the five-hole and Kolten Wong hitting sixth.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO