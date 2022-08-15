‘Wizard Of Oz’: ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write & Direct WB’s Remake Of The Classic Film

Read full article on original website
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
‘Living’ Teaser: Bill Nighy Stars In This Remake Of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’
Bill Nighy is a treasure. We can all agree on that, right? Well, if you’ve been anxiously waiting for the latest, greatest Nighy performance, Sony Pictures Classics is here to give you what you need with “Living.”. As seen in the new teaser for “Living,” the film stars...
‘Look Both Ways’ Review: Lili Reinhart Stars In A Netflix Rom-Com That Works In Zero Ways
On paper, a film that is basically a mash-up of “Sliding Doors” and “Peggy Sue Got Married” starring “Riverdale‘s” Lili Reinhart should be a fun, diverting rom-com to wrap up the summer. Unfortunately, the new Netflix film “Look Both Ways” is misguided on almost every level.
‘The Good Boss’ Exclusive Clip: Javier Bardem Is An Unstable Manager In The Upcoming Film
For those of us who pay attention to the Oscar nominations each year, it was a surprise to see the contender picked by Spain for the International Film race. While everyone expected them to select “Parallel Mothers” starring Penelope Cruz, they instead went with “The Good Boss” starring Javier Bardem, Cruz’s husband. Ultimately, the film did not receive a nomination but did make the shortlist. It just shows how much confidence people have in the quality of “The Good Boss.”
Jonah Hill’s Doc ‘Stutz’ Hits Festivals This Fall, Hill Taking A Break From Promoting Films Due To Anxiety Attacks
From comedy star to awards-worthy turns to becoming a director with “Mid90s,” Jonah Hill‘s career has had an interesting arc. And its next development is even more curious. Hill has a new movie out at Fall festivals, his documentary “Stutz,” a film he shot in secret about mental health and the actor’s worsening anxiety attacks. What’s more: Hill’s anxiety is so crippling that he’ll avoid promotion for the film and other films he’s a part of.
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
‘No Bears’ Trailer: Acclaimed Director Jafar Panahi Returns With Another Politically-Charged Feature
Jafar Panahi doesn’t make documentaries. However, if you’re unfamiliar with his work and you see the trailer for his latest film, “No Bears,” you might be a little confused by that statement. You see, not only does Panahi star in the upcoming film, as he typically does in his movies, but his style makes everything he works on feel dangerously real and immediate.
NYFF 2022 Adds World Premieres: ‘She Said,’ & New Docs By Martin Scorsese, Elvis Mitchell & More
Yes, we premiered the trailer for the 60th New York Film Festival—which runs September 30–October 16, 2022—this morning, but there’s more. Film at Lincoln Center announced the Spotlight section for NYFF today and added a few world premieres in the line-up while there were at it.
Michael Mann “Bored” By “Stale” Modern Action Films, Explains Why ‘Heat 2’ Adaptation Needs To Be On The Big Screen
This month saw the release of “Heat 2,” the novelization sequel to Michael Mann‘s acclaimed 1995 heist flick “Heat” that the filmmaker co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The book wasn’t just an exercise for the director as Mann is planning to turn it into one big feature film, essentially giving us a sequel/prequel given how the story jumps between events before and after the original movie. Don’t expect Mann to pivot to a series/television version, as he seems extremely keen on giving audiences a theatrical experience.
‘Beast’ Review: A Slightly Spielbergian Creature Feature With A Real Roar
Baltasar Kormákur’s man vs. lion adventure film “Beast” is positively Spielbergian … late Spielberg, that is. Unlike the fan service-dependent tributes like “Stranger Things” and its nostalgic ilk, Kormákur studies the craftsmanship of the modern blockbuster’s father more than his cultural impact. (Though one character in the film does give a nod to the master by wearing a “Jurassic Park” tank top, that level of wink is harmless.) With the partnership and handiwork of Oscar-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot, Kormákur follows the compass that has made Spielberg a class above his competition. If you can get a scene in a single take, you should.
Ryan Gosling Reportedly Reuniting With Margot Robbie For The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel
One of the more perplexing yet, exciting projects on the horizon is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll, “Barbie.” The film hails from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig with a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). It also has an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And Warner Bros. is apparently looking to bring those two back together for yet another high-profile movie in early development.
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Salma Hayek Pinault & Annie Murphy Joining Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” is arguably our modern version of twisty genre shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” but specifically focuses on the dark side of technology from the exploitation of digital people referred to as Cookies to how tech can be used against us or hurts society. More often than not we see characters navigating a dystopian setting. We haven’t seen new episodes since the fifth season debuted back in June 2019 and season six is finally coming together with casting in full swing.
‘Mack & Rita’: Director Katie Aselton On “The Largest Pull” Of Working With Diane Keaton & More [Interview]
Diane Keaton leads the charge in “Mack & Rita,” a comedy that plays with the body swap storytelling device, this time with a character who, rather than swapping bodies with someone else, instead ages a few decades into an older version of herself. Elizabeth Lail plays 30-year-old Mack, who, while reluctantly taking part in a Palms Spring bachelorette trip for her best friend, her inner 70-year-old, is released after being promised a transformation of her true self. Keaton plays this version of Mack, going by Rita, as she comes into her own, finally no longer working against others’ opinions and expectations.
‘House Of The Dragon’ TV Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Reclaims Legacy Of Hit HBO Series
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” went from an Emmy-winning phenomenon to a target of some serious, intense derision in its final seasons, even from its once-hardcore fans. Therefore, the prospect of returning to this fantasy universe barely over three years after departing it comes with some inherent apprehension. Is this just a cash grab? A way for HBO to profit off the still giant fanbase of the world of Westeros? Or will it reclaim some of the artistic legacies of the show based on the beloved novels by George R.R. Martin? The somewhat shocking answer is how much it succeeds on that front, using its massive budget to present viewers with some of the most remarkably well-produced fantasy TV since the original show, and even giving them characters that could someday rival the popularity of Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Lightning doesn’t strike twice, and so it’s hard to envision “House of the Dragon” taking the TV world by storm as much as “Game of Thrones” once did, but this is a surprisingly entertaining drama, one created by people who clearly know how to play to the strengths of the original show while also carving its own identity. It can sometimes feel less ambitious than those early seasons of ‘GOT,’ but this is robust fantasy storytelling of a pedigree that we haven’t really seen since, well, you know.
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
Taylor Swift Wanted To Cameo In ‘Twilight: New Moon’, Was Blocked By Director Chris Weitz
Once upon a time, Summit Entertainment had a huge hit on their hands with the “Twilight” movies, focusing on a romance between a vampire and a teenage girl. That success helped push leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson into the world of fame alongside the tabloid media’s fevered obsession with their dating lives. If you weren’t following Taylor Swift’s dating history, the singer was in a relationship with the saga’s other star Taylor Lautner at the time and was actually trying to get a cameo in the sequel, “Twilight: New Moon.”
‘Carmen’ Trailer: Natascha McElhone Stars As An ’80s Church Lady Turned Wild Woman In Love
Set in Malta in the 1980s, veteran director and accomplished actor Valerie Buhagiar’s latest film outing “Carmen,” will focus on a woman finding a new start in life through romance. The titular character Carmen spends most of her life serving the church. However, when her brother passes, she realizes her own mortality and leaves her life behind to compensate for lost time.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Contest: Win A Digital Copy Of Will Brent Bell’s Horror Prequel
The 2009 cult film “Orphan” ends with (SPOILER) Esther’s body floating in a pond after her neck is broken, so when the trailer for“Orphan: First Kill” dropped, we were surprised to tell you that this film is going to be a prequel. We were surprised because, regardless of it being 13 years later, returning to her role of orphan Esther is Isabelle Fuhrman.
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
