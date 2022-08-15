ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceville-eddy, TX

KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
WACO, TX
KWTX

District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney's Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
City
Bruceville-eddy, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, "Daniel" with "Elite Soldiers Painting LLC" has been going...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bellmead man who shot victim in the head sentenced to 60 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the head last year was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about 3½ hours before determining punishment for Ramon Joseph Castro II, who was on parole when he shot Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon in the right temple at Castro's residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead in October 2021.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooter

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Killeen are asking the public for help identifying the gunman involved in a shooting that damaged several vehicles on Aug. 7, 2022. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. They located multiple spent casings spreading from the...
KILLEEN, TX
#Sex Abuse#Central Texas#Violent Crime#Beisd
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him. "He's...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It's back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn't be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Temple police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Police officials said 11-year-old Dominik Casteal has been found. No further information was provided. The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 11-year-old boy. Dominick Casteal, 11, was last seen in the 2700 block of West...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It's the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it's the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
WACO, TX

