ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO