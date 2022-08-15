Read full article on original website
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
Police in Killeen arrest second suspect in murder of mother visiting son’s gravesite
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect, Demario Jabar Moore, 20, in the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, a woman shot dead while visiting her son’s gravesite. On Aug.13, 2022, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Moore with...
Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going...
Jury convicts Bellmead man in shooting involving victim who survived head shot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the face last year was convicted Wednesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Ramon...
Bellmead man who shot victim in the head sentenced to 60 years in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the head last year was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about 3½ hours before determining punishment for Ramon Joseph Castro II, who was on parole when he shot Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon in the right temple at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead in October 2021.
Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooter
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Killeen are asking the public for help identifying the gunman involved in a shooting that damaged several vehicles on Aug. 7, 2022. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. They located multiple spent casings spreading from the...
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
Bellmead man who survived after being shot in the head testifies in trial of alleged shooter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who was shot in the head last year testified that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him without provocation while he and a friend were waiting in his back yard for Castro’s father to get home. Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, 55, told a 19th State...
Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him. “He’s...
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
Temple police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Police officials said 11-year-old Dominik Casteal has been found. No further information was provided. The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 11-year-old boy. Dominick Casteal, 11, was last seen in the 2700 block of West...
Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
Two arrested in Temple after woman is robbed at gunpoint in parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Tuesday night arrested two armed robbery suspects have after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot. Officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 16 to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road. . According to police, a 20-year-old man and a...
Texas man pleads guilty to felony for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with a law enforcement officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Shough attended a rally near the ellipse and then marched with others...
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
