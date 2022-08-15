ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police have released the name of the woman who was killed Friday night.

Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole of Jerome with a gunshot wound.

Police say Cole was on the ground. She was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

MSP say the suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Navarre Ressler, was arraigned on charges of Open Murder and Felony Firearms and is being held at the Hillsdale County Jail.

Ressler will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 24.

Johnathan Ressler, courtesy Hillsdale County Jail

He is expected to be arraigned Monday for a homicide charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

